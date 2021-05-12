KENTLAND, Ind. — With several teams not being at full strength due to COVID quarantines, the Midwest Conference Track meet mirrored itself on the boys and girls’ side of the competitions as each school placed the same for each contest.
Tri-County swept the team titles scoring 146 and 138 points respectively for the girls’ and boys’ competitions.
South Newton was second with 105 and 120 points, followed by Frontier (78 and 87), North Newton (70, and 70), North White (67, and 57), and West Central (55 and 56).
Leading the way for the Lady Rebels were (top 3 places):
- Addysen Standish 2nd place 400-meter dash 1:06.20
- Jocey Vogt 2nd place 800-meter run 2:48.39
- Aubree Florian 2nd place 1600-meter run 6:24.14
- Delaney Farmer 1st place 3200-meter run 14:05
- Aubree Florian 2nd place 3200-meter run 14:12
- Addysen Standish 1st place100-meter hurdles 18.04
- 4x400 relay (Alexxys Standish, Trinity Cragun, Jocey Vogt, and Addysen Standish) 2nd place 4:54.71
- 4x800 relay (Vogt, McKenzie Watson, Farmer, and Alexis Standish) 3rd place 12:35.97
- Emma Krug 1st place shot put 33’ 5.25”
For North Newton (top 3 places):
- Gracie Stevens 2nd place 100-meter dash 14.09
- Kylie Blann 3rd 3200-meter run 14:43
- Harley Schleman 3rd 100-meter hurdles 20.06
- 4x100 relay (Sophie Hollopeter, Mackendzie Dresbaugh, Heidi Schleman and Gracie Stevens) 3rd place 56.7
- Gracie Stevens 3rd place high jump 4’8
- Mackendzie Dresbaugh 1st place pole vault 8’
- Sophie Hollopeter 2nd place long jump
Finishing in the top three for the Rebels were:
- Kyle Hall 2nd place 1600-meter run 5:19.54
- Gonzalo Hernandes Reyes 3rd place 110-meter hurdles 19.72
- 4x100 relay (Dawson Cadle, Luke Patterson, Hernandes Reyes, and Cy Sammons) 1st place 48.08
- 4x400 relay (Hernandes Reyes, Patterson, Hall, and Garrett Sammons) 3rd place 3:58
- 4x800 relay (Hall, Benjamin Sanchez, Osbaldo Cruz, and Tristan Barricks) 3rd place 9:46.70
- Garrett Sammons 1st place high jump 5’10
- Luke Hoskins 3rd place high jump 5’4
- Tristan Barricks 1st place pole vault 10’6
- Gonzalo Hernandes Reyes 3rd place long jump 17’10
- Luke Hoskins 1st place discus 112’8
For the Spartans:
- Braydon Schoon 1st place 100-meter dash 12.07
- Braydon Schoon 1st place 400-meter dash 54.63
- Cale Ehlinger 2nd place 300-meter hurdles 48.83
- Elijah Duranleau 3rd place pole vault 9’
- Braydon Schoon 2nd place long jump 18’4
- Matthew Barry 1st place shot put 41’7.50”