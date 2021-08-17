MONTICELLO — After a successful opening weekend of volleyball at the Winamac Invite, the Indians opened the home portion of their schedule Aug. 17 with a 25-10, 25-20, 25-23 loss to South Newton.
"The team played well after they found their rhythm," Twin Lakes coach Anissa Need said. "They did well with a different lineup."
Kora Pass had seven kills and five blocks for the Indians, while Peyton Melchi had nine kills. Alaina Wolfe added eight digs, Avery Darlin had seven digs and Izarie Metcalf had six digs. Emma Need chipped in with 23 assists.
Lexi Cripe had 16 kills, five aces and 24 digs to lead South Newton (2-0). Alexxys Standish added 13 digs, Abbey Carroll 10 digs, Taylor Cripe 10 kills and Lizzie Glassburn 32 assists.