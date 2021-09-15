LAKE STATION — South Newton is glad it has Kayden Cruz on its side.
The senior quarterback engineered nine scoring drives, including four in the third period when the Rebels scored 32 points, in leading his team to a wild 59-30 victory over host Lake Station Friday, Sept. 10.
Kruz ran for five scores and passed for two others. He finished with 307 yards on 19 carries and hit his receivers four times on 11 throws for another 84 yards.
Oh, and he had 12 tackles, including five solos, plus 3.5 tackles for loss and an interception.
His TD passes were caught by freshman receiver Lucas Bogucki, who finished with three catches for 40 yards.
Bogucki also had seven tackles, including four solos tackles.
Korbin Cruz, a junior, ran for a touchdown and had 78 yards on 11 carries and Luke Patterson also had a TD run for the Rebels, who improve to 2-2 with rival Tri-County looming Friday.
The Rebels led 14-8 after the first quarter and 20-8 at halftime. They exploded for 32 points in the third to take a commanding 52-22 lead.
Peyton McIntosh rushed for 130 yards on 14 carries with two for two TDs for the Eagles (0-2). He also passed for 55 yards. Teammate Romeo Guerra added 117 rushing yards.