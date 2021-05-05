KENTLAND, Ind. — Amber DeYoung, elementary principal, expressed her sincere appreciation for her staff and building substitutes for their perseverance in this extreme year. “I am so proud that teachers made it this far and am so appreciative of all they do,” said DeYoung. The elementary finished its second week of testing which ran smoothly thanks to the technical team of Jeff Taylor and Mike Patterson. Testing coordinator, Tansey Mulligan, was also instrumental in the testing success. DeYoung concluded her report by giving a huge thank-you to long time teacher, Dana Leonard, for her many years of service to the school, kids, and community. Mrs. Leonard will be retiring at the end of this school year. DeYoung exclaimed how proud she is to have worked with Mrs. Leonard and to have gotten to know her. She will be missed.
Tansey Mulligan reported how happy she is that the middle school has been able to meet in person for the majority of the year. They are completing testing and have some fun events planned for teachers and kids in May. Mulligan was impressed with how flawless the ILearn testing went and thanked the tech team for getting it set up for them. May 17 will be STEM day at the middle school. “We are looking forward to this annual event that is conceived, planned, and executed by our Advanced STEM students,” said Mulligan. The school also held a virtual science fair this year, where students with the top ten projects from each grade presented to local judges.
High School Principal Ryan Smith began his segment with a positive prom report. Prom was held April 24 on the Madam Carroll in Monticello. Smith said, “It was great to see kids in a different atmosphere.” He thanked Kim Durham for her help in making sure that events like these can happen safely with COVID. Board member, Ryan Kindig, thanked the class sponsors for their efforts in making prom successful for the students. Mr. Kindig also said that the DJ, Chad Wynn, and the Madam Carroll crew all spoke highly of the South Newton students and their behavior. The high school hosted in person Academic Awards, sponsored by Wilson Industrial Sales Co and an in person FFA banquet, complete with a guest speaker earlier in the month. Superintendent Hall was awarded an honorary FFA degree for his support and involvement in the program. Due to several FFA students being in quarantine for close contact, the actual induction of the new officers did not take place at the banquet.
Superintendent Casey Hall thanked everyone for coming together for the benefit of the kids. He also expressed appreciation to Mrs. Leonard for all of her years of dedication and service to the students. He is displeased about the testing and does not think it is appropriate to hold students and schools to such a rigorous standardized test in such a nonstandard year.
South Newton is looking to finish the year strong and looking forward to celebrations in May for teachers and student achievements. The board approved the Kindergarten Round-up dates for July 28, 8:30AM -12:00PM, and 1:00PM – 7:00PM.