RENSSELAER, Ind. — Lex Tebo and Steven Montemayer shot rounds under 50 to lead the South Newton Rebels to a boy’s golf Midwest Conference title.
South Newton had the low team score of 204 followed by Frontier 239, Tri-County 256, and West Central 261.
North Newton had just one golfer Elijah Bultema and he shot a 62 to be name All-Conference Honorable Mention.
Tebo paced South Newton with a 47 followed by teammates Montemayer (49), Andrew Kindig (510, Alex Kindig (57), and Jefrey Kunz (66). Tebo, Montemayer and both Kindigs were named All-Conference because of their performances along with Mason Schroeder of Frontier.