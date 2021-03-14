SOUTH BEND — South Bend St. Joseph led wire to wire Saturday, defeating Twin Lakes, 84-58, in the Class 3A South Bend Washington boys basketball regional semifinals.
A 20-4 run in the first half put the game away for St. Joe (20-4) as Twin Lakes (21-5) shot 37 percent from the field and struggled with the No. 5-ranked Indians’ size.
“The little things were so hard because the big things were so big. We played hard, but we would have had to played nearly perfect to beat this team,” Twin Lakes head coach Kent Adams said. “They would have to have an off night or game to give us an opportunity.
“If you take away the easy baskets and the easy points the difference would be about half of what it ended up being. Some of the easy shots and baskets were unpreventable by us, the lobs around the baskets,” Adams added. “We just missed shots when we did get it in the half-court.”
Twin Lakes senior Noah Johnston paced the Indians with 21 points while Clayton Bridwell added 10 and Lewis Dellinger had nine.
“Going into the game, we knew we would have to play a near perfect game. We came out and missed shots and that perfect game wasn’t there today. If we played them again and hit over 70 percent of our shots, I believe then we might beat them,” Johnston said. “They are long. We just didn’t have the size to show what we were going to be facing in the game. Our scout team tried to get us prepared but they are just so long and that really effects your shot.”
Twin Lakes couldn’t handle St. Joe standout JR Konieczny. The senior had 28 points and 13 rebounds.
Adams explained that St. Joe had so many weapons to go with Konieczny.
“Besides Konieczny, they have lots of other players that are really good and play well together,” Adams said. “Our best play for a while was us throwing it long and getting a layup. We needed to do that more often."
Jack Futa added 14 points and nine rebounds while Will Terry added 10 and Cole Hatkevich chipped in eight.
Konieczny, a Notre Dame recruit, also become the all-time leading scorer in St. Joseph County basketball history. He passed former Mishawaka Marian and Notre Dame standout Demetrius Jackson and former Riley standout Damezi Anderson with 1,952 career points heading into Saturday night’s final against No. 1 Hammond. St. Joe defeated the top-ranked team in 3A, 79-71, to advance to semi-state.
“When you put as much work mentally and physical as JR has, it’s special,” St. Joe head coach Mark Johnson said. “He has set a standard.”
Johnson, who is retiring at the end of the season, said the teams’ previous match-up didn’t matter going into Saturday.
“It didn’t’ really mean anything,” Johnson said. “We don’t change a whole lot. We want to play an up-tempo game, we want to be able to defend, have them take shots they don’t want to take, rebound defensively and then sprint the floor on the break.”
Even in defeat, Adams had great things to say about his team, especially seniors Johnston, Dellinger, Kahari Jackson and Gage Businger.
“I can’t tell you how proud I am of this group. They have just been a joy to work with every day," he said. "We have never had a bad day. In terms of the effort and attitude, it’s just been really special.
“Our seniors are a special group. They are all three-sport athletes, good grades, no issues at school, great families, and great parents. I’m going to miss them a lot, really a lot. They have been a huge part of our programs, especially basketball.”