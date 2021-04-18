MONTICELLO — The lack of drama Twin Lakes’ softball team provided Saturday during the first game of a doubleheader with rival Rensselaer they more than made up for in the nightcap.
Lilly Foster broke a 9-9 tie in the sixth with a run-scoring single to center and Olivia Crawn blasted a three-run homer to left, propelling a seven-run sixth inning as the Twin Lakes earned a sweep of the Bombers.
Crawn finished the game going 2-for-4 with a double, home run and six RBIs.
Lilly Foster picked up two singles, a double and a triple with two RBIs and two runs scored in four at-bats, and Taylor Hodgen singled and doubled with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Mckenna Wilson earned the win in relief for the Indians, allowing three runs on seven hits. She struck out four and walked two. Kassidy Linde started and lasted the first two innings, allowing six runs on three hits, while striking out two and walking four.
In the opener, Twin Lakes scored seven times in the opening inning and tacked on six more across the final four innings to send Rensselaer away with the shutout.
Peyton Applegate, Crawn and Wilson each collected a pair of hits, while Foster smacked a solo home run in the fourth.
Wilson and Kaitlyn Whitaker each drove in two runs for the Indians, while Applegate, Crawn, Foster and Imrie Sherick each added RBIs.
Lewis Cass 20, Frontier 4
A pair of eight-run innings in the early going sent Frontier to the loss Saturday.
Emma Sorensen had a pair of singles in three at-bats while Ellie Culver swatted a single and a double in three plate appearances. Kasee Anderson, Kara Biehl, Ava Dondinger and Sorensen each drove in runs for the Falcons.
Anderson took the loss in the circle, giving up nine runs on 12 hits. She struck out two and walked two. Emma Barlett finished the final two innings, allowing 11 runs on four hits. She struck out three and walked 10.
Lewis Cass 9, Frontier 5
In the first game of the doubleheader, Lewis Cass scored five times in the sixth inning to get the come-from-behind win.
Brooklyn White led Frontier, smacking a pair of singles and double in four at-bats and knocking in two runs. Sorensen went 2-for-4 with a run scored and Anderson was 2-for-3.
Anderson picked up the loss, yielding nine runs on nine hits. She fanned four and walked none in going the distance.