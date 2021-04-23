North Newton 17, Frontier 14
North Newton scored four times in the top of the seventh inning April 22 for the come-from-behind win over the host Falcons.
Frontier played catch-up for most of the game until the bottom of the sixth when they scored five runs to take a 14-13 lead.
Brooklyn White led the Falcons’ offense, collecting three singles and a double in five plate appearances. She knocked in three runs and scored another. Gracie Rogers had two singles and a double in five at-bats while knicking in two runs and scoring once.
Emma Sorensen, Ellie Culver (two doubles), Kara Biehl (double), Kasee Anderson each had two hits.
Delphi 7, Twin Lakes 5
Delphi’s Reganne Watts bashed a 2-1 count over the leftfield fence in the top of the seventh inning April 22 to beat the Indians.
The inning prior, Twin Lakes had taken a 5-4 lead on Olivia Crawn’s line drive to right that was mishandled by the outfielder, scoring Taylor Hodgen, who had previously reached base on an run-scoring error in the outfield.
Kassidy Linde led the Indians’ offense with two singles in three at-bats. Petyon Applegate, Lilly Foster, Kaitlyn Whitaker and Crawn each had singles for Twin Lakes.