The IHSAA has made a mess of the Class A softball tournament for local teams again this spring, sending teams in all directions.
Teams from Covenant Christian, Tri-County, South Newton and West Central have been shuffled into three different tournaments, forcing those teams to make long trips to far-reaching destinations.
Covenant Christian of DeMotte will compete in the Sectional 49 Westville tournament where it will face Kouts. Morgan Township will play Hammond S & T, Washington Township will face host Westville and Marquette Catholic will play the winner of game one between Covenant and Kouts.
West Central will head to the Sectional 52 tournament at North Miami, which opens the first day with Northfield playing the host Warriors. North White is pitted against Caston, with West Central to play Southwood in the semifinal round.
The field at the Sectional 54 tournament in Rossville, meanwhile, includes Tri-County and South Newton. That tournament opens with Clinton Central facing Sheridan and Frontier squaring off against Carroll (Flora).
Tri-County will open tournament play against the host Hornets, with South Newton waiting to play either Clinton Central or Sheridan in the semifinal round.
Where Rensselaer, KV are headed
Rensselaer Central will compete in the Class 2A Sectional 34 tournament in Winamac, where the Bombers will get Pioneer after Winamac squares off against Hebron.
A two-time state finalist at Class A in 2018 and 2019 (the 2018 team won the state title), Pioneer has been moved up a class due to the success factor and features another strong squad. The Panthers, ranked third in the recent Class 2A coaches poll, were 13-2 through May 4.
In other first-round match-ups, North Newton will face Boone Grove and North Judson will get the winner of the WInamac/Hebron game.
Kankakee Valley, which will compete in the Class 3A tournament after playing two years at Class 4A due to the success factor, will open the Sectional 18 tournament at Bremen against John Glenn.
The Kougars earned a bye and a win over Glenn would propel them into the championship contest.
First-round match-ups include Culver Academies vs. Knox and Plymouth vs. Bremen, with the winners of those games to face off in the semifinal round later in the week.