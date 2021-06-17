David and Mary Ann Sobkoviak of Iroquois, Illinois, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on June 26 from 1-3 p.m. with an open house at the First Christian Church in Watseka, Illinois. A light lunch will be offered.
They were married July 1, 1961 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Woodworth, Illinois.
They have five children: one son, Jeff (Michelle) Sobkoviak of Sheldon, Illinois, and four daughters; Penny (Sonny) Beckman of Donovan, Illinois; Pam (Bill) Dirks of Watseka; Robin (Tom) Burger of Lafayette, Indiana, and Sara (Jose) O’Compo of Watsonville, California.
David retired after 42 years at UARCO. Mary Ann retired after 235 years at the Arc of Iroquois County.