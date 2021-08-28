CHALMERS — Parker Smith’s performance Friday night was exactly what North White football coach Kirk Quasebarth has been looking for from his 5-foot-8 senior running back.
Smith had a career night, rambling for 246 yards and three touchdowns — and hauling in a pass for another — to help lead North White to a 40-8 victory over Frontier in its season opener.
“I’ve got to give it to the offensive line. Without them, I’m not touching the secondary,” he said after the game. “We’ve wanted to win this game forever. I’ve never beaten Frontier. It’s a big rivalry. We came out and got it done. The first half was electric.”
It was lightning quick, to be exact. The Vikings needed just three offensive plays to take a 12-0 lead, thanks in large part to Smith’s fleet feet and the wall the offensive line erected for him.
Parker’s first score came via an 80-yard jaunt on the first play following a Frontier fumble in the end zone that ended a Falcons scoring drive. After Frontier turned the ball over on downs, Smith took the handoff from quarterback Eli Quasebarth — again on the first play — and dashed untouched 56 yards for paydirt.
Both TDs came similar plays — runs around the left end of — and through — the Frontier defense.
“He just ran though tackles tonight, and we’ve been looking for that,” Coach Quasebarth said. “Last year we thought he danced a little bit too much. We gave him a hard time about doing dance aerobics with his mother too much. This year it’s north-south. He runs hard and does big things.”
In fact, on his first three carries Smith had 147 yards and two scores. His final 16 carries during the remainder of the game netted him another 99 yards as Smith added a 17-yard run and a 32-yard scoring reception in the second quarter, sandwiched around an Eli Quasebarth 35-yard touchdown run, to help North White build a 33-0 halftime lead.
Smith said he and his teammates had a singular focus, especially since the Vikings’ original season opener a week earlier was canceled due to COVID quarantine issues at Taylor.
“It’s been Frontier all week. That’s all we’ve been thinking about,” he said.
Frontier coach Troy Burgess was at a loss for words for the Falcons, but heaped praise on the Vikings.
“Give North White a lot of credit. They came over here, had less guys than we did, had guys hurt and banged up — and they took it to us,” he said. “They just beat us in every phase. They outplayed us, they outcoached us, they just beat us across the board tonight.”
Frontier’s lone bright spot came in the third quarter. With North White coming out of a timeout and out of position, Falcons quarterback Kaleb Wagner quickened the snap and lobbed an 86-yard scoring pass to a wide-open Wyatt Reedy streaking down the middle of the field. Wagner connected with Denny Wendling for the 2-point pass to cut North White’s lead to 33-8 midway through the quarter.
Eli Quasebarth added North White’s final touchdown on a one-play, 34-yard dash for the end zone.
While Smith and Eli Quasebarth were garnering all the attention for their scoring, Coach Quasebarth noted the addition of a new special teams weapon.
“Selvin Villatoro has been a great find for us,” he said. “Most kids go out for the soccer team because they’re good, so for us to get him to play football for us is great. He was kicking 35-yarders in practice, but we didn’t give him a chance to kick one tonight. He kicks off for us, which is huge because he can kick it deep.”
Villatoro booted four extra points on four attempts for the Vikings.
For the game, North White rolled up 449 yards of total offense while Frontier managed a respectable 298 total yards.
Eli Quasebarth completed 5 of 8 passes for 86 yards and score, while Kade DeBoard caught three of those passes for 50 yards for the Vikings
Wagner completed 8 of 19 passes for 138 yards and a score for Frontier. Zack Wells led the Falcons’ ground game with 92 yards on eight carries.
The Vikings (1-0, 1-0) will return home Sept. 3 to host Winamac, while Frontier (0-2, 0-1) travels to Fountain Central.