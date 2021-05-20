Smith 50th Anniversary

Mark A. Smith and his wife, the former Kay Jean McCarty, will be celebrating their golden anniversary from 2-5 p.m. May 29 at the Rockfield Community Building at Rockfield, just off of the Hoosier Heartland Corridor. No gifts are needed — just good thoughts!
