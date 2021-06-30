DEMOTTE — Selena Hoffman, a Type One diabetic with a big heart, is striving to make the world around her a better place.
Hoffman, a sophomore of Saint Mary’s College, is majoring in nursing and plans to earn a minor in nursing science.
Hoffman said she picked Saint Mary’s over other schools because she liked “all of what they had to offer. I also learned that Saint Mary’s is one of the top 100 nursing programs in the U.S.”
Chemistry is typically known as a difficult class. For Hoffman, 2020 made it even more difficult to accomplish, as she had to learn via Zoom, a video technology conference call commonly used for safe classrooms.
“I would do my classroom learning online and go to a lab once a week to perform experiments we couldn’t do over Zoom,” she said.
One of Hoffman’s favorite classes was anatomy — and a lot of that had to do with the professor. Alongside enjoying learning about the human body, Hoffman appreciated her professor, as “she made anatomy interesting at seven in the morning.”
Out of the top things Hoffman enjoys about college, alongside the education, she enjoys meeting new people and hearing everyone’s different stories.
“It’s super cool to learn about new people everyday.”
A few days before Hoffman’s fourth birthday, she was diagnosed with Type One Diabetes during an emergency hospital visit.
When someone has Type One diabetes, their pancreas fails to produce insulin. There’s no cure other than injecting outside insulin into the body.
The normal blood sugar range for a Type One diabetic is between 80 and 130, and when Hoffman made the emergency hospital visit, her blood sugar read 870. If her mother had not taken her into the hospital in time, she may have gone into a coma and never awakened.
When Hoffman was 6, she woke up and her parents realized she was paralyzed on her left side. Immediately, they went to the hospital.
“It took 12 times to get an IV in since I was paralzyed on one side. They realized my blood sugars were near 30. If my parents hadn’t taken me to the hospital, I may have been in a coma,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman’s physician, Dr. Rosemary Briars, has inspired her to work in nursing. Hoffman hopes to earn her degree in nursing and work in the field for a bit. From there, she will see if she wants to continue her education.
Hoffman wishes to go into pediatrics, and would enjoy working in an office that focuses on patients with diabetes.
“I’d love to work for Riley’s, or a children’s hospital,” she said. “I feel like I’d be able to relate to kids since I’ve had diabetes so long. Others would be able to have such a connection with those kids.”
Hoffman is currently working on a CPR class, as well as two online classes regarding OSHA and HIPAA, to prepare for her official nursing program in the fall.