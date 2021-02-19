RENSSELAER — Saint Joseph’s College trustees and staff will welcome the House of Grace to their campus with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Feb. 20.
The House of Grace is a nonprofit, faith-based organization established in 2017 in Thorntown. It provides education, spiritual and emotional healing, and a safe environment where residents experience an at-home familiarity.
The House of Grace is available for women who struggle with drug and alcohol addiction. It is a safe place for women coming out of jail or prison and is INARR (Indiana Affiliation of Recovery Residents) certified.
Founder and executive director Tammy Tidd, former chaplain at Boone County Jail, said that is where her dream began. Her vision was to open a house where she would live alongside and walk through the program with women by mentoring, leading and showing them a new way of living.
“I would show the ladies we need something bigger than us to help change the destructive lifestyle in which they were enslaved,” Tidd said. “We find that through Jesus Christ. At the House, we help them reunite with their families and children. We want to empower them to become strong women and to make good choices when they go back into the community.”
She added, “Opening a house on the Saint Joseph’s College campus has given us a great opportunity to help more women than we have been able to at our first location. We have the room to continue to grow and house many women.”
Housed in the residential apartments, growth is possible with staff, volunteers and donations. While on campus, the ladies have the opportunity to further their education.
Once the nine-month program is complete, the women can move into the transitional house and start taking classes offered through Saint Joe.
“Taking these classes and completing the program is going to give them a chance to get a degree or license, get a good-paying job, and take care of themselves and their families,” Tidd said. “It will help them stay out of the pit of wondering how they are going to make it. It will build their self-esteem and confidence, which they may never have or lost while in the mess of things. Our hope is the ladies who complete the program will want to be part of helping lead the next lady into a better life.”
Saint Joseph’s College officials are “grateful for the opportunity to partner with The House of Grace to establish a home in Rensselaer, which follows our mission of serving the underserved.”
When asked how the local community can help, Tidd said, “You can help by partnering with us financially or donating items we need regularly. We need community businesses to be willing to give these ladies jobs once they are ready to work. We need the community to be willing to encourage, love and lead these ladies when they start working in the community. The House of Grace needs the community to stand beside us and these ladies. We need to love them and not tear them down.”
Tidd has been overwhelmed and excited by the number of volunteers already on board. With this quick growth, they are looking for an additional house manager willing to help with the next apartment.
Items they regularly need include paper goods, hygiene items, food and gift cards for food and gas.
For more information on how to help or donate, contact Tidd at tamtidd79@yahoo.com or houseofgracerecoveryhomes.org.