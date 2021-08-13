RENSSELAER — Saint Joseph’s College will open up a portion of its campus to alumni during a homecoming celebration Sept. 18.
The “Beers, Brats and Lake Banet” outing will run from 11 a.m. to early evening at the Lake Banet area. The lake will not be open for swimming, however.
The day will kick off with mass at the SJC chapel followed by the opening of the beer and brat tent at 11 a.m. Campus tours will be held at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. (meet at the Core Building) with last call at the tent set for 5 p.m.
SJC officials plan to release information on overnight accommodations for those who would like to remain on campus.
Due to a limited number of spaces and the need for accurate crowd counts, anyone over 2 years of age will be asked to pay $5 to attend the celebration at Lake Banet. In return, attendees will receive five beer and brat tickets when they check in.
This will be the first time many of SJC’s alumni have stepped on the campus since the college shut down operations in 2017. A pair of homecoming events have been scheduled since, with the Jasper County Fairgrounds hosting two of those events.
Saint Joe officials have kick-started academic programs on campus over the past couple of years, with the Core Building serving as an academic center for nursing programs and accredited degree programs with partners University of Saint Thomas, Calumet College of Saint Joseph and Ivy Tech Community College.