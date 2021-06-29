Six area contestants will vie for the title of the 2021 Miss Iroquois County Fair Queen, according to information from fair committee. Brianne Miller of Martinton was named the 2019 Miss Iroquois County Fair Queen. She is the daughter of Todd and Heather Miller. She graduated in May from the University of Illinois with a Bachelors in Education. Competition for the new title begins at 8 pm in the grandstand at the fairgrounds north of Crescent City.
Contestants include:
Leah Lemenager, 21, Clifton, is the daughter of Brett and Tara Lemenager of Clifton. She is a 2018 graduate of Clifton Central High School. She is attending Illinois State University studying Special Education. Leah is employed by The Longbranch in L’erable.
Emma Morts, 20, Milford, is the daughter of Kendra Morts and Scott Morts. She is a 2019 graduate of Milford High School. She will be attending The William Penn University in Iowa majoring in Business Administration. Emma is employed by The Grill and Chill in Milford and Texas Roadhouse.
Cassie Peters, 20, Crescent City, is the daughter of Gary Peters and Julie Lange. She is a 2019 graduate of Watseka Community High School. She will be attending Southern Illinois University majoring in Agriculture Education. Cassie is employed at McDonalds and Lake Land College.
Hailey Lucht, 20, Milford, is the daughter of Anthony and Danielle Lucht. She is a 2019 graduate of Milford High School. She is attending Illinois State University majoring in Agricultural Marketing. Hailey is employed by Mario Steakhouse and Lucht Farms.
Erin Anderson, 19, Rankin, is the daughter of Todd and Sara Anderson. She is a 2020 graduate of Hoopeston Area High School. She is currently attending Danville Area Community College transferring to Purdue University majoring in Agricultural Communications. Erin is employed by WITY Radio and DACCCAST in Danville.
Kaitlyn Bell, 20, Crescent City, is the daughter of Wade and Laura Bell. She is a 2019 graduate of Watseka High School. She is currently attending Kankakee Community College majoring in Physical Therapy. She is employed by Main Street Gifts.