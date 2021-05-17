LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation.
Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana. The newest recipients represent Carroll, Crawford, Dearborn, Grant, Lake, LaPorte, Porter, Pulaski, Putnam, Tippecanoe and Vigo counties.
The SIA Foundation awards grants twice annually to nonprofit organizations seeking up to $15,000 in capital funding for arts and culture, health and welfare, or education projects. More information can be found at www.siafoundation.org.
Recipients for the spring grant cycle are:
- Castlemakers (Putnam County) – $9,893 — Solar & photovoltaic energy equipment
- Crawford County United Ministries (Crawford County) – $1,014 — Freezer
- Dearborn Highlands Art Council (Dearborn County) – $12,700 — Slab roller, pugmill, kiln, extruder & supporting equipment
- Delphi Opera House (Carroll County) – $4,000 — Laptop, walkie talkies, power amp speakers, microphones & ladders
- Eastern Pulaski School Corp. (Pulaski County) – $15,000 — CNC machine and robotic equipment
- GrowLocal Urban Gardens (Tippecanoe County) – $7,200 — Utility trailer and walk-behind tractor with tiller
- Heart House (Dearborn County) – $5,000 — Double convection oven
- Indiana 4-H Foundation (Tippecanoe County) – $10,768 — Internet of Things (IoT) sensors & microcomputer kits
- Indiana State University (Vigo County) – $5,215.78 — Electrotherapy machine and therapeutic exercise equipment with mobile rack
- Lafayette Sunnyside Intermediate School (Tippecanoe County) – $12,334.68 — Chairs, table and monitors
- Lincoln Hills United Methodist Church Food Pantry (Crawford County) – $3,005.62 — Commercial refrigerator and freezer
- Mayflower Mill Elementary (Tippecanoe County) – $5,301 — World music drums
- · Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana (Lake County) – $5,303.45
- Induction range, food processor, pots with lids & electric can opener
- Noble Township Volunteer Fire Department (LaPorte County) – $14,963 — Training dummies and smoke generator
- Riggs Community Health Center (Tippecanoe County) – $11,125.54 — Retinal exam machine
- St. Martin Community Center (Grant County) – $10,900 — Retractable walls
- YMCA of Portage Township (Porter County) – $15,000 — Power door equipment, security system, paging system and AED
About the SIA Foundation
The SIA Foundation was established in October 1997 with a $1 million gift from Subaru of Indiana Automotive. SIA has made subsequent contributions of $4 million, bringing the total contribution to $5 million. The SIA Foundation uses the funding to award grants and matching gifts to nonprofit organizations in Indiana. The SIA Foundation has awarded over $2 million in capital grants.