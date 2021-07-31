NEWTON COUNTY — Shootout at the Slough will be held Saturday, Aug. 21 at Willow Slough Fish and Wildlife Area shooting range.
The range, which is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, is located at County Road 1631 North and 600 West in Morocco.
The Shootout will be a three-discipline shooting competition, including pistol, semi-automatic and bolt action. There is a fee to register for each discipline and first-, second- and third-place prizes will be presented in each class.
Registration includes a t-shirt and targets.
All proceeds from the event will go towards Operation Combat Bikesaver.
For more information, go to www.combatbikesaver.org and select the Events tab.