Sheldon celebrate this weekend as it conducted Sheldon Fun Days.
There were many activities this weekend, including the parade Sunday afternoon, which helped to honor the community and its residents.
Sheldon native Nick Nagele was the emcee for the parade. He introduced each parade entry and talked a little about those taking part in the event.
Watseka Legion Post 23 presented the color guard, which included Craig Bruniga, Lyle Kofoot, Al Kellerhals and Lester Williams.
Fourteen-year-old Rae’annah Heldrieth, daughter of Clint and Brittany Hoaks, sang The Star Spangled Banner”.
The family of Sue Latimer was the grand marshal for the parade this year in memory of Sue, who passed away earlier this year.
Nagele talked a little bit about Sue and the many things she did for her community and the area.
“A proud Sheldon resident for most of her life, Sue was involved in anything that supporter her town,” Nagele said. “She was often heard saying how lucky she was to live in our little town among the cornfields where everyone knew and supported each other. Over the years Sue was happy to help her town in many different ways. She served on the library board, led the youth group and Bible School at the Methodist Church, volunteered as an election judge and was very involved in our school. She was a room mother for both Julie and Jill’s classes, w as involved with music boosters, played piano or both the band and choir and cheer on many generations of Sheldon Rams.
“Sue always helped with Sheldon Fun Days doing anything that was asked of her. She emceed many invents, sold homemade ice cream and helped with the kiddie parade. Whens he wasn’t busy selling tickets, working the Big Wheel or pouring beer she could be found on the dance floor of the beer tent.
“The most memorable thing about Sue was her love,” he said. “Love of family, friends and community. A wonderful wife, mother (not just to her girls but to anyone who needed mothering), grandma and friend, Sue will be greatly missed. Please help us keep her memory alive by sharing stories about her and by following her example of community spirit and pride.
“Tom and his family are honored to represent her today as they drive the Mustang convertible Sue bought for him on his birthday a few years ago.”
Another entry explained about an upcoming event. Dean Mayotte and Billy Marshall, the creators fo the Fried Green Tomato Festival, invite everyone to that fundraiser, which is August 28 in Dunning Park at Iroquois.
The festival included a car show, food vendors, games, a raffle, community church service, 5K run and Walk, entertainment, family outdoor movie, baby contest, bean bag tournament, and many other events. The event is conducted by the Sheldon T.I.E.S committee. The group can be found on social media.