LOWELL — The Indiana State Police Lowell Post would like to recognize the retirement of Sergeant Katherine (Kathy) Boissy.
Last month, Sgt. Boissy completed her last shift, going “10-42” for the last time after 36 years of service.
Boissy is a 1981 graduate of Kankakee Valley High School and studied at Ball State University before applying to the Indiana State Police. She was accepted to the Indiana State Police 42nd Recruit Academy in 1984.
Upon graduating the academy, she was assigned to the Toll Road Post. Boissy worked four years undercover before transferring to the Lowell Post where she was assigned Jasper and Newton counties.
In 1996, she was promoted to Sergeant in the Gaming Division and was assigned to the HorseShoe Casino in Hammond, Indiana. After 10 years there, she returned to Lowell as a squad sergeant in 2006.
Boissy has been a field training officer and the field training officer coordinator while at Lowell.
In her retirement, she plans on spending time with family and friends, and plans on buying a Harley Davidson motorcycle.