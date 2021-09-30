MONTICELLO — The Streets of Monticello Association (S.O.M.A) is hosting its Seventh annual Barktober Downtown Dog Walk on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Constitution Plaza in downtown Monticello.
Registration begins at 1 p.m., and the walk begins at 1:30 p.m. The first 50 dogs registered will receive a doggie, goody bag.
Pre-registration forms are available at WMRS Sunny 107.7 Radio, 132 N. Main St.; Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home, 202 S. Illinois St.; and on the S.O.M.A. Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SOMA-Streets-of-Monticello-Association.
S.O.M.A. President Brandi Page said there is a $10 registration fee to participate in the walk.
“The walk will take place downtown,” said S.O.M.A. promotions co-chairman Kathryn Springer. “Treat and water stations will be located along the route. Dog owners must be sure their dog is on a leash, provide their own cleanup, and dogs must have a current rabies vaccination.”
The S.O.M.A. Promotions Committee plans special activities in conjunction with the walk.
“We will have judges on-hand to award prizes in this year’s dog contests,” Springer said. “We are excited to have a therapy pony from Courage Rock as a special guest.”
Page said there will also be a photo backdrop area on site for photos and a face painter.
Springer said the group plans to have a dog blessing, as it did at last year’s event, with the Rev. Kelly Lindsay, of First Presbyterian Church of Monticello.
All proceeds from the event are earmarked for S.O.M.A.’s community projects.