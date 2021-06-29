REYNOLDS — After canceling last year due to COVID-19, 10 girls will return to the White County 4-H Fair'S main stage to vie for the 2021 Miss and Junior Miss White County titles.
A pool of seven girls will compete for Miss White County and three will compete for Junior Miss White County at 8 p.m. July 11.
According to the pageant committee, the event will test the girls’ ability to express their true selves by being judged through several categories including introduction, interview and modeling.
Within the past year, the committee has “rebranded” itself to specifically highlight the girls’ professionalism, poise, personality and service.
Once crowned, the 2021 queen will not only represent White County at the Miss Indiana State Fair Queen contest in January, but volunteer and attend events in the area during her reigning year.
The winner will succeed 2019 Miss White County Emily Jones.
The following are biographies of each contestant:
Miss White County contestants
Kayla Bennington, 20, is the daughter of Kent Bennington and Kelly Dold, of Monticello. She is a 2019 graduate of Twin Lakes High School and currently attends Purdue University for elementary education.
After graduating, she plans to teach kindergarten or first grade.
Bennington was an eight-year 4-H member and was active in basketball, volleyball, prom committee, and peer tutoring in high school. Bennington also served as a teacher’s assistant for three years, junior class secretary and a Trader’s Point Christian Church group leader.
Her hobbies include traveling, organizing, and playing and watching sports.
Bennington’s sponsors are Wabash Valley Farms, Dold Financial Group, Charlie’s Doghouse, and Pins & Needles on Main.
###
Brooklyn White, 19, is the daughter of Don and Candy White, of Brookston. She is a 2021 graduate of Frontier High School and plans to study nursing at Purdue University in the fall.
White is a 10-year 4-H member and was active in volleyball, softball, student council, Sunshine Society and AYC in high school.
Her hobbies include spending time with friends, family and her dog, Duke.
White’s sponsors are Three White Acres LLC, Prairie View Farms and Riggs Outdoor Power.
###
Allison Hunt, 20, is the daughter of Corey Hunt and Kristy Hunt-Shilder, of Monticello. She is a 2020 graduate of North White High School and is currently obtaining her associate degree in surgical technology at the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne.
Hunt was an eight-year 4-H member and was active in softball and basketball in high school. Hunt also served as FFA secretary and football manager for four years.
Her hobbies include fishing, baking, cooking and spending time with family and friends.
Hunt’s sponsors are An Udder Sensation, Monticello Marine Service Center and Redlow Group.
###
Appolonia (Abbie) Burnside, 20, is the daughter of Joann Burnside Hot and the late Mark Burnside. She is currently studying to be a certified milliner by taking classes through The Hat Academy of Australia.
She hopes to study abroad with an apprenticeship to Scotland.
Burnside was a 10-year 4-H member and was involved in goats, sheep, poultry, rabbits, swine, consumer clothing, music, photography, fine arts and creative writing, and the master voice choir.
Her hobbies include needle felting with wool, raising rabbits and dairy goats, and being an aunt to 13 nieces and nephews.
Burnside’s sponsor is Cooney Piano Services.
###
Sierra Alma, 18, is the daughter of Ryan and April Alma, of Burnettsville. She will be a 2022 graduate of Twin Lakes High School and plans to attend the University of Advancing Technology in Arizona.
She plans to be a robotic programmer.
Alma is a six-year 4-H member and is active in robotics, FFA, Cyber Patriot, dairy beef and poultry.
Her hobbies include singing, playing guitar and spending time with friends.
Alma’s sponsors are Fearsome Gears of Twin Lakes High School, Marcia's Flower Cart, Willie Motes, Miller-Roska Funeral Home, Kurtina Mingland, and Frankie and Shelli Rupe from the School of Guitar.
###
Madicyn Tribbett, 19, is the daughter of Jared and Magan Tribbett, of Monticello. She is a 2021 graduate of Twin Lakes High School and plans to start the fast-track nursing program at Ivy Tech this fall.
Tribbett is a 10-year 4-H member and was active in FFA, swine, gardening, canning and goats.
Her hobbies include reading, camping, fishing and gardening.
Tribbett’s sponsors are Necessities Boutique, Redlow Real Estate Group, Rothrock’s Tire & Service, Tribbett Show Pigs, and Scheurich’s Plumbing, Heating & Cooling.
###
Schelby Clothier, 18, is the daughter of Jeremy and Rebecca Clothier, of Chalmers. She is a 2021 graduate of Frontier High School and plans to study biology/pre-veterinary and play basketball at Indiana Tech University in Fort Wayne in the fall.
She plans to obtain her doctorate in veterinary medicine. She hopes to open her own practice in the White County area that specializes in bovine care and treatment for small and large animals.
Clothier is a 10-year 4-H member and was active in student council, FFA, basketball and several cattle associations throughout the state. She served as class president for four years.
Her hobbies include playing basketball, painting, photography, showing cattle, fishing and hunting.
Clothier’s sponsors are B&D Electric, High Noon Hair, Hunt Bros. Herefords, Prairie 4-H Club and Dawson Angus.
Junior Miss White County
Jullian Norris, 15, is the daughter of Jennifer and Hal Norris, of Reynolds. She will be a sophomore at Frontier High School this fall.
She plans to attend college and study nursing after graduation.
Norris is a seven-year 4-H member and is active in Junior Leaders, Sunshine Society and youth group.
She enjoys 4-H because “she gets to meet new people and gets to have an opportunity to make an impact on her community."
Norris’s hobbies include dancing, singing, and traveling.
###
McKenna Wilson, 16, is the daughter of Bruce and Emily Wilson, of Monticello. She will be a junior at Twin Lakes High School this fall.
Wilson is an eight-year 4-H member and is active in softball, volleyball, basketball, student council, unified football and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
She likes 4-H because she enjoys “spending time with her cousins and their livestock, watching the little kids’ faces light up when they get to pet the animals, and talking to the younger generation about getting involved in 4-H."
Wilson’s hobbies include pitching, spending time with friends and family, singing, reading and spending time on her “Grampy’s” farm.
###
Mackenzie Smolek, 17, is the daughter of Kenny and Melissa Smolek, of Monticello. She is a 2021 graduate of North White High School.
Smolek is a 10-year 4-H member and was active in pep band, varsity soccer, quiz bowl, the English academic team, and the science academic team. She served as dance team manager, animal shelter volunteer and volunteer soccer coach.
She enjoys 4-H because she “loves meeting new people and going out to learn new things."
Smolek’s hobbies include cooking, drawing and playing with dogs.