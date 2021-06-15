A Sesquicentennial Celebration Community Church Service will be presented at 10 a.m. June 27 at the McFerren Park Civic Center.
Pastor Stan from The New Beginnings Church and Pastor Adam from the First Baptist Church of
Hoopeston will lead the nondenominational service of worship and prayer as Hoopeston
celebrates its 150th birthday. Everyone is welcome.
Bring your child or grandchild and participate in the Community Children’s Choir. Please be at the choir rehearsal on June 26 at 7 p.m. at the Civic Center.