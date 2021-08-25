The Watseka Area Food Pantry staff suggest donations of rice and instant potatoes for September. These are not the only donations the group will accept, it’s just suggested to help make donating easier.
The food pantry has continued to be open to serve people in Iroquois County since March 2020. For those who need donations, volunteers conduct a phone interview (between 9-11 a.m. only) with the client, fill the order, then do a curbside delivery when the client arrives. The food pantry is located in the fellowship hall of Watseka First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Fourth. To access, use the alleyway on the south side of the church – the entry is under the canopy.
The number to call if you are in need of donations or want to know what the pantry is in need of is 815-432-0122. Please let the phone ring for a while as there is no answering service and sometimes it’s hard for volunteers to get to the phone. Those who receive items from the pantry must wait at least eight weeks before their next visit.
The pantry also uses these items throughout the month: canned fruits and vegetables, canned meats; pasta of all kinds – including canned pasta, bagged/boxed pasta, packaged meals using pasta; pasta sauces, condiments such as catsup and mustard; baking supplies, including flour, cake mixes and sugar; canned or bagged soups, laundry products including fabric softener, bleach, detergent; cleaning supplies, personal hygiene products and paper products. Again, if you aren’t sure what to donate, call the above number for a more specific list.
It is asked items be in undamaged packaging and do not exceed their use-by date.