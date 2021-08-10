Jasper County Airport Manager Ray Seif will be opening a new chapter in his life when he assumes manager duties at the Augusta Municipal Airport in Augusta, Kansas, this month.
He was given the opportunity to say a few words about his five-year stint in Jasper County and to thank those who helped him along the way.
• Excel Air Services: I’m thankful for the maintenance shop located at the airport. The crew at Excel has become family. They are instrumental in the airport’s success and I will miss them greatly.
• Brad Cozza: My predecessor Brad Cozza has been an amazing resource for me. We still enjoy reaching out to each other to this day.
• Ken Ross (NGC): For several years, Ken Ross, the airport’s consultant/engineer has been a valuable resource and has helped guide the airport through numerous changes, providing the technical support and knowledge to help bring the airport’s vision to fruition. For the last few months, we’ve also worked with Woolpert, which has also been very helpful.
• Rick Comingore: I am extremely thankful for Rick who is the airport’s attorney. Rick has become a friend, a shoulder to lean on, fellow aviator to share stories, and an all-around great local resource.
• Homer Lakin with B&H Mowing: I can’t count all the times that the airport received compliments about how beautiful the grounds look by pilots flying in. Homer and Theresa have been taking care of the grounds at the airport for several years. Homer has been a great local resource for equipment repair and has kept our airport machinery running. He and his wife do an amazing job and help the airport be as welcoming and beautiful as it is.
• Jason Cutter, Travis Gowan, Thomas Sherringham, Michael Herrmann: These are the freelance flight instructors that helped the airport’s aircraft rental operation get off the ground. They were all instrumental in the rental operation’s success. Without them, we would not have that amazing local resource.
• James Stradling, Jessica Horlacher, KVSC, and RCSC: For the past several years, as I’ve tried to introduce aviation education into high school curriculum, James Stradling and recently Jessica Horlacher with Indian Trails Vocational Cooperative have been steadfast partners and an amazing resource. I’m also thankful that KVSC and RCSC took a chance to introduce aviation education into high school curriculum. I’m just deeply saddened that I will not be able to bring that to fruition, but am hopeful that my successor will have the knowledge and drive to do so and that KVSC and RCSC will give them a chance.
• Airport tenants and visitors: I am thankful for all the airport tenants and the visitors that have become close friends. I will miss you all.
Thank you Jasper County for allowing me to be your airport manager. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed serving you these last 5 years.