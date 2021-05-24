The championship of the Benton Central Girls’ sectional track meet came down the final race of the night, the 4x400m relay.
Seeger won the event and Benton Central came in second which meant that the Patriots and the Bison tied for the title.
It was the first track sectional – boys or girls – by Seeger in school history while it was the 26th girls’ sectional title for Benton Central.
In the process of tying for the crown, Seeger broke two records in the 4x800m relay as the quartet of Hadessah Austin, Allison High, Jennifer Romero and Libby Smith ran a time of 9:58.14
It was the first sub-ten-minute time in school history as the previous Patriot record was set earlier this season, by the same four girls, of 10:06.78.
The time also broke the sectional record of 9:59.27 set by Green, Lemming, McIntosh and Miller of Benton Central back in 1999.
The Patriots ended up winning six events: the 800m, the 1600m, the 4x100m relay, the 4x400m relay, the 4x800m relay and the long jump.
Benton Central got a double wins from junior Tressa Senesac who captured the 100m hurdles, the 300m hurdles and the high jump along with a double from sophomore Ava Sayre who took the 100m and the 400m.
The Bison won two more events, taking the 3200m and the discus, for a total of seven titles, thereby proving what Seeger head coach had conjectured before the meet, namely that Benton Central might win more events, but that his team was deeper with number-two performers.
In some ways, the tie was furnished by Bison pole vaulter Ashley Wealing who eighth-place finish netted Benton Central one point against none for Seeger in the event as the Patriots (and other WRC teams) have no pole vaulters.
North Vermillion finished ninth, but saw Mikayla Thomas advance to the regional in 100m hurdles and their 4x100m relay team run what Coach Lorie Turchi called “a perfect race” to move on to the regional out of the slow heat.
Covington finished tenth while Attica and one-girl Fountain Central tied for eleventh at the meet with none of the teams having a regional-qualifying performance.
Team scores: 1t – Benton Central & Seeger 129, 3 – Carroll 93, 4 – Tri-County 78, 5 – Twin Lakes 77,
6 – Delphi 36.5, 7 – North White 27, 8 – Frontier 24, 9 – North Vermillion 23, 10 – Covington 7.5,
11 – Attica & Fountain Central 0
Individual results (1st, BC and WRC only) – top 3 finishers advance to the Regional:
100m: 1 – Ava Sayre (BC) 12.76, 3 – Areria Ancil (S), 8 – Emily Smith (S), 11 – Lily Mullins (C),
12 – Savannah Pollard (NV), 13 – Megan Davis (NV), 15 – Maddie Stamper (A), 16 – Sabrina Yuill (BC),
17 – Greta Smith (C)
200m: 1 – Heimlich (NW) 26.52, 2 – Sayre (BC), 4 – Ancil (S), 7 – Paige Laffoon (S),
12 – Lauren Ellis (NV), 13 – Sierra Krepton (C), 14 – G Smith (C), 15 – Maddie Barnard (BC)
400m: 1 – Sayre (BC) 1:01.68, 4 – High (S), 5 – Avah Watson (S), 10 – Lauren Vale (C),
12 – Sydney Ishmiel (BC), 13 – Therin Holland (C), 15 – Ana Arizmendi (A), 16 – Ettie Myers (NV)
800m: 1 – High (S) 2:30.09, 2 – Austin (S) 2:30.36, 3 – Adrien Senesac (BC), 11 – Liza Cooley (BC),
15 – Bernadette Goeppner (C), 16 – Courtney Sims (FC), 17 – Lily Ramirez (C), 19 – Ema Pender (NV)
1600m: 1 – Romero (S) 5:31.02, 2 – Austin (S), 3 – Janell Robson (BC), 8 – Cooley (BC), 11 – Sims (FC),
12 – Autumn Vore (NV), 14 – Isabella Lynch (C), 15 – Jessalyn Simpkins (C)
3200m: 1 – Robson (BC) 11:54.09, 2 – Romero (S), 3 – L Smith (S), 12 – Rachel Hazelwood (NV)
100H: 1 – Senesac (BC) 15.25, 3 – Thomas (NV), 5 – Ashlynn Livengood (C), 7 – Izzi Puterbaugh (S),
11 – Berlyn Guminski (S), 12 – Barnard (BC), 16 – Arizmendi (A), 17 – Megan Cain (NV)
300H: 1 – Senesac (BC) 48.94, 4 – Puterbaugh (S), 9 – Guminski (S), 10 – Livengood (C),
12 – Barnard (BC), 15 – Lexi Slider (C)
4x100R: 1 – Seg (Puterbaugh, E Smith, Laffoon, Ancil) 53.78, 3 – NV (Pollard, Davis, Thomas, Ellis),
8 – Cov (Krepton, Livengood, G Smith, Mullins),
9 – BC (Sierra Rice, Barnard, Sidney Datzman, Carlee Musser)
4x400R: 1 – Seg (Ancil, High, Austin, Watson) 4:18.45, 2 – BC (T Senesac, Ishmiel, Sayre, A Senesac),
7 – NV (Vore, Myers, Davis, Ellis)
4x800R: 1 – Seg (High, Austin, L Smith, Romero) 9:58.14 (school and sectional record – old records:
Seeger – 10:06.48 – 2021 same four girls, Sectional – 9:59:07 – 1999 Benton Central),
3 – BC (Robson, Ishmiel, Breanna Winters, A Senesac), 7 – Cov (Erica Estes, Ramirez, Goeppner, Lynch)
Discus: 1 – Musser (BC) 106-00.00, 3 – Rice (BC), 4 – Tycee Crabtree (NV), 7 – Kendal Knosp (S),
8 – Saige Knosp (S), 10 – Brookelyn Brown (NV), 12 – Rachel Smith (A), 16 – Goeppner (C),
17 – Simpkins (C)
High Jump: 1 – T Senesac (BC) 5-00.00, 4 – Laffoon (S), 6 – Cooley (BC), 8t – Slider (C).
NH: Anna Moore (S) & Mullins (C)
Long Jump: 1 – Laffoon (S) 14-05.50, 9 – Stamper (A), 10 – Holland (C), 11 – Moore (S),
14 – Davis (NV), 15 – Cooley (BC), 17 – Datzman (BC), 19 – Vale (C)
Pole Vault: 1 – Brown (Delphi) 7-03.00, 8 – Wealing (BC)
Shot Put: 1 – Pass (TL) 32-04.50, 2 – Musser (BC), 3 – Rice (BC), 4 – Crabtree (NV), 6 – S Knosp (S),
7 – Braylee Brown (NV), 10 – R Smith (A), 12 – K Knosp (S)