Seeger faced South Vermillion in baseball on Wednesday and Thursday and came away with a sweep of the Wildcats, winning at home 11-1 in six innings and then traveling to Clinton and taking an 8-1 victory.
In the series opener, Seeger put Khal Stephen on the mound and he started by striking out three of first four Wildcat batters he faced, giving up only a lone infield single.
The Patriots scored two runs in the bottom of the inning as Nathan Smith drew a walk and scored when the next batter, Nick Turner, doubled to left field.
Turner reached third on a single by Nate Hennessey and scored on an error on the play to make it 2-0.
The Wildcats got a run back in the second on two singles and a stolen base and, when Seeger failed to score in their half, it remained 2-1.
Stephen struck out the side in the top of the third and then he and his teammates pushed four runs across in the bottom half.
Leadoff batter Turner walked and then Stephen hit the first pitch he faced over the centerfield fence for a 4-1 score.
Cade Walker singled and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Hennessey with Jameson Sprague following up with a walk.
After an out, Jace Ware singled to load the bases and Drew Holland drove in Walker and Sprague to make it 6-1.
It looked as if Seeger might add more runs, but on a Smith single, Ware was tagged out trying to reach third base for the third out of the inning.
The first South Vermillion batter to come to the plate in the fourth drew a walk, but then Stephen struck out the next three batters to keep the game at 6-1.
The Patriots continued to increase their lead in the bottom of the fourth on singles by Turner and Walker followed by the second sacrifice bunt of the day by Hennessey that made it 8-1.
Stephen gave up a single in the fifth but struck out the other three batters he faced.
Seeger added two more runs in their half as Smith and Turner were both hit by a pitch, Walker singled Smith home and Hennessey hit a third sacrifice, this one a fly to right, that drove in Turner for a 10-1 tally.
South Vermillion started the sixth with a single and walk, but Stephen retired the next three batters, two on strikeouts for a total of 15 in the game, to end the threat.
The Patriots closed out the game on the ten-run rule in the sixth as Caleb Edwards singled, moved to third on a Ware single and eventually scored on a wild pitch to end the game at 11-1.
One of the most noteworthy things about this Seeger team is their talking. The players are always calling out where to go with the ball, what the count of outs is, and that they are ready for a throw if necessary.
Reed Foxworthy, the Patriot head coach, says the communication is key as it keeps the players’ focus on the game and lets them anticipate what might happen before it does happen.
In the second game of the series, Seeger started Turner on the mound at South Vermillion with the Wildcats countering with one of their best hurlers in Blake Boatman.
The Patriots opened the game by creating a run on a walk to Smith, a sacrifice bunt by Turner that moved Smith to third and a balk by Boatman.
South Vermillion tied the contest in their half of the first on a single by Keegan Mackey, a walk to Isaac Fortner and a double by Boatman that made it 1-1.
Neither team scored in the second through fifth innings, but in the top of the sixth, Seeger broke the tie with three runs.
Walker singled, Hennessey reached on an error, Sprague doubled and Edwards hit a sacrifice file for a 3-1 score.
Ware followed up with a double to score Sprague for the third run off the inning.
In the bottom of the sixth, South Vermillion wend down in order on three pop ups.
Seeger scored their final four runs of the contest in the seventh on a single by Smith, Turner being hit by a pitch, Stephen walking and Walker hitting a grand slam home run to left field to make it an 8-1 score with that becoming the final when the Wildcats went down in order in the bottom half of the inning.
The losses dropped South Vermillion to 5-5 on the season while Seeger moved to 9-4.