Seeger finished the season with a disappointing loss to a talented Western Boone team in the finals of sectional 38. The loss was only the fourth of the season for the Patriots as they finished 20-4. Despite the end to a solid season, Seeger softball continues to be recognized throughout the state.
Morgan Cooksey, sophomore pitcher, was named second team all-state for classes A/AA by the softball coaches association, all Wabash River Conference, and all Bi-County, in addition to being named defensive MVP at the Seeger awards banquet. Morgan finished the year 13-3 on the mound with 155 strikeouts in 101 innings along with hitting .403 on the season.
Riley Shrader, junior first baseman, was named third team all-state for classes A/AA by the softball coaches association, all Wabash River Conference, and all Bi-County, in addition to being named offensive MVP at the Seeger awards banquet. For Shrader, this was her second time being named to the Lafayette Journal & Courier Small School All Area team and her sixth all Wabash River Conference selection with two each in volleyball, basketball, and softball. Riley finished her year hitting .474 with an incredible slugging percentage of .872 while having a perfect fielding percentage of 1.000.
Sophia Ashby, junior shortstop, was honorable mention all state for classes A/AA by the softball coaches association, all Wabash River Conference, all Bi-County, and was given the Coaches’ award at the Seeger awards banquet for her softball intelligence and leadership abilities on the field. Ashby also has previously been an all Wabash River Conference performer in volleyball. Sophia finished her year hitting .437 with slugging percentage of .831 while leading the team with an on base percentage of .540. As a move in student/athlete, Sophia has quickly established herself as a powerhouse at Seeger.
Haley Parrish, sophomore catcher, has also received attention after her impressive year, which included a .390 batting average and an on base percentage of .447 while leading the team in doubles with 14. Parrish was all Wabash River Conference, all Bi-County, and received the top varsity newcomer award at the Seeger awards banquet.
Seeger is setting its sights on an elusive sectional title as the last Patriot softball team win a sectional was in 1997. With only one graduate from the 2021 team and promising young players pushing for more playing time, 2022 is hoped to be the year to end the drought. Senior Morgan Moller will be missed for her enthusiasm and leadership. Mo as she is known by her teammates played for three different coaches while at Seeger but set an example for future players to follow with her attitude and dedication. Her selection for the Patriot award at the Seeger athletic banquet was a culmination of an outstanding Seeger career.