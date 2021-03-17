INDIANA STATEHOUSE – Andrew Warrick is serving as an intern for the Indiana Senate Majority Caucus during the 2021 legislative session, said State Sen. Phil Boots (R-Crawfordsville) in a news release. Warrick is the son of Robert and Peggy Warrick. He graduated from Seeger Jr./Sr. Memorial High School and is a senior at Purdue University where he is studying plant genetics and environmental health science. “The Indiana Senate is a great place for college students to gain an understanding of important issues impacting our state, and it’s always a pleasure to have a local student at the Statehouse for the legislative session,” Boots said. “Andrew’s hard work and dedication are greatly appreciated and will serve him well in his future career.” As a legislative intern, Warrick tracks and analyzes bill data, provides constituent services, staffs Senate committee hearings and meetings and conducts legislative policy research. “The Indiana Senate is a place where those with dreams, and the determination to see them through, can, and will, leave their influence on the state of Indiana,” Warrick said. Senate Majority interns work through the duration of the legislative session, which is scheduled to end by April 29.
