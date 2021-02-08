The third meeting of the year between Seeger and Fountain Central played out in the first round of 2A Sectional 38 on Tuesday with the visiting Patriots taking down the host Mustangs by a 52-38 score.
That result was almost identical to the meeting in the Bi-County Tournament championship game that Seeger won 51-39 and far closer than the first meeting won by the Patriots 61-22.
Seeger came into the contest on Tuesday on a four-game winning streak while the ever-improving Fountain Central had won eight of their previous nine games.
The first quarter started with just as expected with both teams’ defenses being dominant, a fact that led to a 2-2 score halfway through the period.
The teams were tied at 4-4 at 3:09, 6-6 at 2:56 and 8-8 at the end of the quarter.
Dakota Borman of Fountain Central hit a three-pointer to open the second period on her way to a 27-point scoring night, getting a feed from Kacey Kirkpatrick on the play.
Seeger pulled within one on a lay-up by Aubry Cole and then took the lead on a pair of free throws by Macy Kerr.
A lay-up by Cole made it 14-11, but a Borman trey tied the contest at 14-all.
It was then that the momentum switched to the Patriots thanks, according to Seeger head coach Brent Rademacher, to a change in defense by his squad.
“We switched our defense when it was 11-8,” he said, “and I think that sped them up.”
From the point of that 14-14 tie, Seeger closed out the quarter on an 11-2 run for a 25-16 score at halftime, a Mustang deficit that the hosts would not be able to close.
After the game, Fountain Central head coach Jason Good pointed out that right after the tie was when guard Jerzi Hershberger hurt her ankle and was out for the remainder of the half.
With Hershberger out, Good said his team lost a little composure and turned the ball over on four consecutive possessions, which contributed to the Patriot run.
Whether it was the defense, the injury or a combination of the two, there was a nine-minute scoreless patch for Fountain Central that started after the Borman three-pointer and continued until she made a free throw with 4:16 left in the third quarter that saw her team down 29-17.
The Patriots got a trey and a free throw from Cole before the Mustangs would score again, on two free throws from Borman.
Fouled in the act of shooting a three-pointer right after the Bowman points, Anna Moore made all three ensuing free throws for the Patriots, but Borman responded with four straight from the line to close the gap back to thirteen at 36-23.
The teams then traded treys, one by Addison Shrader for the Patriots followed by one from Borman off an assist from Jerzi Hershberger to end the third quarter at 39-26.
Izzi Puterbaugh started the fourth period with two free throws for Seeger, but Borman countered with two of her own.
Riley Shrader then added two from the line for the Patriots and Macy Kerr made a basket for a 45-28 score before a Borman trey cut into the lead for the Mustangs.
The remaining 2:50 of the game saw both teams in the double bonus and the contest turned into a free throw shooting contest where the Patriots made enough to hold off the Mustangs 52-38.
Rademacher started his post-game comments by saying, “It was a good win for us,” but then added that his team made some mistakes.
“We had spurts where we played well and executed our sets,” he explained, “but we need to pay more attention to defense. We put them to the line too many times, especially in the fourth quarter.”
As his teams have done for years, the final five minutes of the game saw Seeger go into an offense that looked only for lay-ups or free throws and, with one exception – a long jumper, his team was able to work the clock, draw fouls and put the game away.
With the win, the Patriots advance to play Sheridan, a team they faced and defeated on the Blackhawks home court in last year’s sectional.
For Fountain Central coach Jason Good, the game came down to one thing – stops.
“We couldn’t get stops when we needed them late,” he said. “Our offense scored, but we couldn’t stop them. We just couldn’t get over the hump.”
Good explained further, saying, “I still felt like until the end we were just a couple of made shots away from getting right in it, but while I thought we defended them well … we just couldn’t get the stops.”
Playing in their final game for Fountain Central were three seniors.
Borman scored 27 including 21 of the 22 Mustangs’ second-half points.
Gracie Foxworthy scored only four points but did a good job on the boards and in controlling the paint.
Marley Massey did not score, but her defense repeatedly frustrated the Patriots by deflecting passes, stealing the ball and cutting off driving lanes until she drew her fifth foul and had to leave the game.
Despite the loss, Fountain Central ended the season with 13 wins to go along with seven losses, a win total matching the number the team had earned in the previous three years combined.
Good said he told his team a story about his father who said it was important to leave things better than they found it.
“I felt like those three did that,” he said. “We started the season 0-2 with a month between games [and then] we slowly started to get better and better. I think we are better today than we were last week, but we happened to be playing a team that was better [than those we’ve place previously].”
The following day, according to various sources, a Fountain Central player tested positive for Covid-19 and six of the Seeger players were ruled to have been in contact and would have to sit out the rest of the sectional, so the Patriots withdrew from the tournament.