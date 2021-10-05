WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley won two games in the Northwest Crossroads Conference this fall, with both coming against last place Hobart.
On Monday, Oct. 4, the Lady Kougars (13-14, 2-8 in the NCC) capped their league schedule with a 25-11, 25-12 and 25-14 win over the Brickies at the Kougar Den.
Senior Alexis Broyles had 10 kills for the winners and added seven digs with three service aces. Junior setter Lilly Toppen had seven assists to go with nine digs and four aces and freshman Brooklen Ritchie had four aces and seven digs. She added five assists.
The Kougars will play their final home game Thursday, Oct. 7 against South Newton, with a trip to North Newton set for Monday, Oct. 11. They will open sectional play at home on Saturday, Oct. 16 against Wheeler.
Lady Kougars fall to Highland in 3
Kankakee Valley fell to 1-8 in Northwest Crossroads Conference play, losing 3-0 to Highland in prep volleyball action Thursday, Sept. 30.
The Lady Kougars (12-14 overall) lost by 25-16, 25-17 and 25-14 scores. Highland (19-7) improves to 6-3 in league play with one match remaining.
Munster secured at least a tie for NCC lead with a win over Andrean last week. The Mustangs are 23-3 overall, including 8-0 in the NCC, while Andrean owns a 23-5 mark, including 6-2 in league play. Both losses came against Munster, which has won 15 matches in a row overall.
Fresh off breaking the school record for career kills, senior Alexis Broyles led KVHS in attacking with nine kills on 28 of 28 attempts. She added two aces on 17 of 18 serves.
Abby Grandcamp was 13 of 20 attacking with five kills and 13 of 13 serving with two aces and Morgan Smith was 13 of 13 serving. Jayla Barrera had 10 serve receptions and Ava Koselke had six blocks.
Freshman Brooklen Ritchie had five blocks and finished 41 of 41 setting with 11 assists.
For Highland, Sophie Johnston was 30 fo 34 attacking with 19 kills, Aniyah Curtis had eight solo blocks and Carly Raab had three aces and finished 67 of 69 setting with 30 assists.
Prep Boys Tennis
KV’s season ends in sectional semis
CROWN POINT — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ tennis team reached the semifinals of the Crown Point Sectional where it fell 4-1 to Lake Central on Thursday, Sept. 30.
The Kougars’ lone win came at No. 3 singles where Bryant DeBoard won a thrilling three-set match by 5-7, 6-1 and 10-8 scores.
It was the final match in the careers of seniors Jeb Boissy, Arturo DeJesus and Tommy Jones.
“These three will be missed, but the future of KV tennis looks good with all the singles positions coming back, plus more talent from a winning JV team,” said KV coach Steve Ganzeveld.
The Kougars reached the final four with a 4-1 victory over rival Rensselaer Central on Sept. 29. KV won both doubles matches, with the No. 1 duo of Boissy and Hayden Dase recording a 6-3, 6-2 win after losing to the Bombers’ No. 1 team in three sets three weeks ago.
The No. 2 team of Jones and DeJesus cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 victory. Jimmy DeJesus won at No. 2 singles by 6-2, 6-2 scores after losing to RCHS’s No. 2 earlier in the month.
DeBoard battled to pick up a win at No. 3 singles, winning by 7-5, 2-6 and 6-3 scores. He lost to the same Bomber foe by 6-1, 6-0 scores three weeks ago.
The lone loss for KVHS came at No. 1 singles, with Jeremiah Jones falling 6-4 and 6-3.
Prep Boys Soccer
KVHS finishes NCC in 3rd spot
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ soccer team capped the Northwest Crossroads Conference portion of its schedule with a 3-2 mark, good for third place.
The Kougars lost a 2-1 heartbreaker to Munster on Sept. 29. With the score tied late in the game, the Mustangs took the lead with six minutes remaining and hung on.
Munster led 1-0 in the first half after Nolan Kinsella converted a cross from a teammate. It would stay that way until midway through the second half when senior Ben Herz scored his team’s lone goal.
The Kougars took advantage of Munster’s aggressiveness. With the Mustangs continuing to press offensively, it left them vulnerable in the back. Finally, Sebastian Zavala would seize the moment, getting the ball past Munster’s last defender on a quick counter attack play that found striker Herz.
Herz was able to gain position on the Munster defender, take a touch and beat the Mustangs’ keeper to level the game at 1-1 with 20:25 remaining.
KV held the momentum for several more minutes and the game appeared to be headed to overtime before Munster’s Giani Mendoza knocked home a shot inside KV’s penalty box for a 2-1 lead.
“I could be more proud of the effort and heart my players put into this game tonight,” KV coach Jovan Jeftich said. “This was the best we have ever played a Munster team and we were so close to coming away with a victory. I am extremely pleased with our performance tonight, especially since we were without some key players and starters. Our boys left everything they had out on the field and that is all you can ask. Thank you to each of my seniors tonight as well. They played one heck of a game.”
Gage Anderson filled in at goalkeeper for senior Luke Andree, who was battling an illness. Anderson finished with six saves.
Prior to kickoff, all 10 senior players and one manager, Breanna Ruvalcaba, were honored with their families on the field for the senior night ceremony. The senior players include Ben Herz, Joel Gomez, John Santamaria, Cole Watson, Luke Andree, Brandon Ruvalcaba, Chris Varela Carerra, Sebastian Zavala, Adam Collard and Filipe Salas.
The Kougars finish the conference season in third place with a 3-2 record. Munster (9-4-1 overall) finished second in the NCC with a 4-1 mark. Hobart earned the championship title at 5-0. The Brickies are 11-1-3 overall.
KV will take an 8-5-1 mark into the Chesterton Class 2A Sectional where it will face Crown Point (9-6) on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs lost 2-0 to Munster in August.