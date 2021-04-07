WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ track opened its new track and field complex with a triangular win over Twin Lakes and Pioneer Tuesday night.
The Lady Kougars scored 121 points to 24 for Twin Lakes and 19 for Pioneer.
KVHS had multiple first-place finishes, including three wins by junior Taylor Schoonveld. She collected firsts in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.39 seconds and 300-meter hurdles in 48.80 and added a first in the high jump at 5 feet, 6 inches.
Schoonveld qualified for the 2019 state finals in 2019 in the high jump. She also anchored the winning 4-by-400 relay team that featured Swart, Elise Kasper and Laynie Capellari. The team won in 4 minutes, 25.51 seconds.
Ava McKim was a dual winner in the 100 meters in 13.93 seconds and added a first in the 200 in 27.92. Freshman Emma Bell won the 1,600 meters in 5:48.21, Swart was the 400 dash winner in 63.58 seconds and Mo Moslow won the pole vault at 8 feet. Ella Carden was the long jump champion at 16-3, Alex Estes won the discus at 83-7 and Maddy Friant-Nannenga was the shot-put winner at 36-9 1/2.
Prep Softball
Lady Kougars outlast Lowell, 2-1
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley opened its Northwest Crossroads Conference season with a 2-1, nine-inning victory over rival Lowell Tuesday.
The Kougars (2-0, 1-0 in the NCC) led 1-0 after the first inning before Lowell tied the game against KV starter MaryKate Shultz with a single run in the sixth inning.
KV finally pushed across a run in the bottom of the ninth to pick up the victory.
Shultz went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run on a home run with seven strikeouts. Lexi Broyles offered 3 2/3 innings of relief, allowing two hits with five strikeouts and two walks.
Carly Basham led all hitters with a 3 for 4 effort. She scored a run. Hayley Alexander and Abbi Wilhelm had doubles.
and Shultz and Mady Peterson added singles.
KV’s hitters struck out 14 times.