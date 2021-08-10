WHEATFIELD — The eighth-annual KV-area Back-to-School Fair was a drive-thru success on Saturday, Aug. 7.
Held again this year in the parking lot of Kankakee Valley Middle School, parents and students started lining well ahead of the 9 a.m. start. Before the supplies even began to be handed out, the line snaked around the large KVMS building and nearly reached back to State Road 10.
Over 50 teachers and community members had met on Friday in the school’s Commons area to pack 600 backpacks with supplies with some aimed at those going in kindergarten through third grade and others geared toward supplies needed by fourth-graders and up.
Bags contained items such as notebooks, rulers, pencils, pens, crayons, colored pencils, markers and loose-leaf paper. Additionally, bins of socks of various sizes were prepped so that each student received three pairs of new socks.
On Saturday morning, an even larger crew or community members and Kankakee Valley Teachers Association members met and broke into groups under the direction of committee chair Karen Hamstra. They were joined by Jasper County Fair Miss Congeniality Kristy Kohlhagen, who volunteered her time to help, much to the delight of many of the students in cars.
As cars pulled forward through the bus parking lot on the west side of the school building, they were met by a team that established the ages and needs of the students in the vehicle and wrote them on a form which was stuck on the windshield. The next group brought socks and the groups after that handed out the appropriate backpacks.
The kids, and often their parents, as well, were all smiles, especially after they reached the final group who handed out frozen popsicles.
Everything provided was donated by local businesses, churches or other organizations.
“The generosity of this area is unbelievable,” said Hamstra. “I am humbled and proud to be a part of it. This is what a community is all about.”
The Back to School Fair exists to give assistance to those families who need it by distributing free school supplies donated by local churches and businesses. Area churches and businesses, as always, have banded together to provide this opportunity.
This year as last, due to safety concerns, cash donations were taken and some supplies were purchased in bulk to cut down on the number of hands the items would pass through before distribution.
Churches that made contributions included American Reformed Church, Bethel Christian Reformed Church, Calvary Assembly of God, Faith Lutheran Church, First Church, First Christian Reformed, Grace Fellowship, Immanuel URC, Kniman United Methodist, KV Christian Church, Risen Community Church, Tefft United Methodist and Trinity Presbyterian.
Businesses that made contributions included Belstra Milling, Country Pride Travel Center, DeBoer Family Eye Care, The Hamstra Group, Illiana Heating & Cooling, Jasper County Arbor, Leestma Medical, New Leaf Resources, Smile Your Best Dental, Tysen’s Grocery and Wheatfield Grain.
Additionally, the Back-to-School Fair was chosen to receive a cash award from the Jasper County REMC Operation Round-Up program.
Other organizations stepping up included Celebrate Recovery, DeMotte Christian Schools, The Gideons, Jasper County Sheriff Pat Williamson and the Jasper County Library. A contribution was also again made by Rodney and Donja Ver Steeg.
The group hopes to return to Spencer Park next year for the fair.