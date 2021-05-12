Hoopeston Area CUSD #11 will be partnering with the Vermilion County Health Department to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for individuals 12-15 years of age from 3-7 p.m. May 18 in the HAHS Auditorium.
A second dose clinic is to be scheduled for June 8.
Vaccinations will be dependent on vaccine supply and final approval. Information to register will be available hopefully no later than Thursday on the www.vchd.org website.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age.
The FDA amended the EUA originally issued on Dec. 11, 2020 for administration in individuals 16 years of age and older.
“The FDA’s expansion of the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age is a significant step in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. “Today’s action allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic. Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorizations.”
A Pfizer vaccine clinic for ages 12 and older will also be offered at the Gibson Area Hospital Main Campus by appointment only on from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the following dates:
- May 17: first dose
- June 2: first dose
- June 10: second dose
- June 16: first dose
- June 24: second dose
- July 8: second dose
To schedule an appointment for the Pfizer vaccine at GAH only, call 217-784-2734.
Please bring your current insurance card and ID. Funding for the vaccine comes through the administrative fee billed to your insurance. There is no patient responsibility.