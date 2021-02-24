The Hoopeston Area Board of Education discussed some of the recent issues the district has had with a service provider which streams video of district events.
The district provides streaming video of sporting events through the NFHS Network utilizing Pixellot automated video cameras with the goal of allow viewers at home to see the action since the crowd capacity at live events has been restricted due to the pandemic.
The streaming plan has run into some issues recently as the Pixellot cameras have only been providing video from the John Greer gym feed rather than the high school/middle school gym where many of the games are played.
Superintendent Robert Richardson said the problem is on Pixellot’s end and he has attempted to reach out to the company to get the issue resolved.
However, he said this has proven difficult as there was no direct number to call directly for assistance. He was able to reach someone and explained the problem but wasn’t sure how quickly the issue would be resolved since the company provides service for a wide region of schools.
In the interim, Richardson said Director of Building and Grounds Tim Walsh had volunteered to film and broadcast the games live until the service can be fixed.
Richardson said he told the representative that the service needed to be fixed or the district wouldn’t pay for it.
Board members considered the possibility discontinuing the service and sending the cameras back.
Board Member Lee Cox suggested the district just rely on Facebook Live to broadcast the games as he pointed out that some of the parents who are able to attend the games already do just that.
Athletic Director Nate Burkowski said the issue with broadcasting the games themselves is that they have to have someone at the game to record it.
He said the Pixellot system is all automated and eliminates the need to have someone available to run the cameras.
Board President Dave McFadden said he appreciates the Pixellot system and hopes they can get it working properly.
“If they can get it worked out, it’s a great system,” he said.
In other business:
- Richardson detailed some of the issues with the John Greer boiler.
“We had three weeks of flawless operation,” he said. “This morning it was off.”
Richardson said Walsh was continuing to troubleshoot the boiler issues.
- Richardson announced that Hoopeston Area High School will return to a five-day-a-week attendance starting the first week in March.
- Richardson also announced the district has only had two buses get stuck during the recent snowy weather. Both were extricated without incident.
- The board approved a $20,518.99 invoice from Reliable to repair the boiler at Maple.
- The board also approved a resolution for Hoopeston Area CUSD #11 to offer the Supplemental Savings Plan to TRS members.
- High School Principal John Klaber announced that the school’s Academic Challenge team had recently competed in a virtual competition and placed second in the regionals. He said Allison Pickett placed first and Chris Catron placed second in biology; Pickett placed third in engineering; Abby Walder placed first in English; Emily Ray placed second in mathematics; Ray and Catron placed third in physics. The team will compete in sectionals the first week in March.
- Klaber announced that plans for graduation are still very much up in the air as the district doesn’t know what kind of crowd capacity restrictions will be in place come the spring.
In the meantime, Klaber said that school is working with seniors to see what kind of graduation experience they want to have.
With the number of seniors they have, Klaber is hopeful that they could have all of the graduating seniors take part in one ceremony that could be filmed with a limited number of audience members.
But they are also looking at having multiple graduations with the goal of have two on the same day with the class being split in two. He said the valedictorian and salutatorian addresses would be presented at both ceremonies. Klaber said this would potentially allow students to bring more relatives to attend the ceremony.
Klaber said they’ve also considered the idea of an outdoor graduation to increase the audience size, though he doesn’t know what condition the field will be in after the spring football season concludes.
He said they’ve thrown out these ideas and the consensus from the seniors is that they just want to be able to have their families there.
“We will do everything we can, withing guidance and regulation, to make that happen,” Klaber said.
- Klaber also announced that the student council’s annual blood drive in March has been postponed due to the pandemic restrictions. He said they’re hoping to have a mobile caravan come through and offer the blood drive through that in the spring.
- He said there will be a homecoming celebration this year. Homecoming Week will be April 5-9 and will look different from previous years as there will be no Homecoming Dance, but students will still decorate the halls and having dress up days along with other homecoming activities.
- Klaber said they are also looking at options for prom, but guidelines and restrictions will likely prevent a traditional prom.
He said they are considering options such as having multiple proms with a limited number of students allowed for each to offer some kind of prom this year.
“We will do whatever we can to give our kids everything we can,” he said.
Klaber said the school is keeping its date for prom and keeping the dj they reserved for prom.
“Hopefully, if things do loosen up, we will have time to throw things together,” he said.
Klaber said the school still has all the decorations it ordered for last year’s prom which was canceled due to the pandemic.
- Klaber also announced that the FFA’s chapter banquet had been canceled, but the chapter hopes to put together a small ceremony that can be recorded and broadcast in the near future in order to recognize the chapter members.
The board also approved the following personnel actions:
- Action to approve Suzanne Boyer as Boys Track Coach for Hoopeston Area Middle School effective February 19, 2021.
- Action to approve Samantha Russell as Girls Track Coach for Hoopeston Area Middle School effective February 19, 2021.
- Action to approve the following volunteers, pending a background check: Carlos Sanchez — HS Football.