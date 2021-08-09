MONTICELLO — The Literacy Volunteers of White County has established a scholarship in honor of Alma Colleen Shook, who passed away recently.
The yearly scholarship is for $500 toward helping anyone to become a citizen of the United States.
Shook was one of the original founders of the organization back in 1990. She was treasurer of the organization for a long time and one of its tutors. Her biggest joy was tutoring adult learners who wanted to learn English as a second language or become citizens.
The organization is a United Way agency and teaches students at no charge. They offer tutoring services for English as a Second Language, citizenship, financial literacy, writing, reading, obtaining a high school diploma, preparing for college, etc.
People who would like more information about their services may contact them at 574-583-0789.