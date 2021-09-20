WHEATFIELD — On Saturday, Sept. 18, after a year of dormancy, the Sandhill Crane Festival in Wheatfield again took flight.
The overall attendance seemed down from prior years but was still fairly substantial. Those that were in attendance seemed to be having a good time as they meandered through the old downtown area looking at antique cars and booths or grabbing a delicious treat from one of the many food trucks and booths in attendance.
The Wheatfield Chamber of Commerce again did a masterful job of managing the day, all on a volunteer basis.
The festival featured a parade of the Kankakee Valley Marching Kougars and Drumline.
There was literally almost something for everyone. There were craft booths ranging from homemade knives to hand-sewn items and everything in between.
Country singer Billy Wayne held court as he performed in the shadow of the fire department’s fully extended aerial truck.
Fraternal organizations such as the Wheatfield Lions’ Club, the Boy Scouts and others were all represented with many offering specialty food items or games for the children to play.
One booth that was especially popular among the younger crowd was the booth sponsored by the Kniman and Tefft United Methodist churches. Youngsters could throw bean bags into small basket plaved on the outline of a Sandhill Crane or try to throw small plastic axes at targets. There was always a crowd of smiles.
The youngsters also enjoyed playing ring toss at the Wheatfield Lions’ Club booth for the opportunity to take home a two-liter of soda if their aim was true.
“It’s an all-around good place to spend a Saturday in a small community with your family,” said Chamber of Commerce president Andy Boersma, who also acted as the event’s Master of Ceremonies.
The festival celebrates the area’s reputation as a prime stopping place for the large Sandhill Cranes as they migrate seasonally.