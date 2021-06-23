DEMOTTE, Ind. — Matt Zacharias was the guest speaker for the DeMotte/Kankakee Valley Rotary Club meeting earlier this month and he spoke about the charity works of the Sanctified Souls Riding Club.
Zacharias, President of Kniman Chapter, stated that there are currently 11 members in the chapter and they focus on helping local people.
“We started this chapter because we know people needed help down here,” said Zacharias. “I have always thought that we should take care of our own backyard before we go and mow someone else’s.”
Zacharias informed the Rotarians that COVID took a toll on the sports program at Kankakee Valley with a shortfall of around $30,000.
“We wanted to help out and organized a bowl-a-thon at Wheatfield Lanes and raised $8,000,” said Zacharias. “if you know someone that needs help, please reach out to us. We are a riding club, a big difference from a motorcycle club especially the 1 percenters. Everything we do is for charity.”