MONTICELLO — Thrasher music could be heard from outside the small charming cottage. Anyone standing nearby wouldn’t expect it, given the plants growing in the flowerbeds right outside the door and the white paint chipping off the siding.
But, inside, hair was flying as the bassist and lead guitarist headbanged along to the deafening beat.
As the interview commenced, I waited for my ears to come back, but a smile never left my face because it was obvious the three boys — lead guitarist Alex Oliver, bassist Eric Butt and drummer Cole Salyers (rhythm guitarist Jordan Houch was not present) — were enjoying themselves.
The band sprouted between Oliver and Butt while the two played in Twin Lakes band together. While Oliver was drum major, he noticed Butt’s long hair and questioned whether he played the guitar and messaged him.
His assumptions were correct.
“From the moment Alex and I started jamming out in his garage in the summer of 2020, we knew we wanted to make this a band, so we started finding people to join,” Butt said.
Houch later joined and contacted Salyers, who joined a couple months before the group performed at Twin Lakes on May 25. By that point, the band only rehearsed as a full group twice, but independently put in time.
Despite the band’s young age, they mentioned a heavy reliance on each other and the band itself. Salyers said he works a full-time job, but practices to relieve everyday stressors.
Then, Oliver said he helped Houch get his driver’s license when he moved to Indianapolis, so he could still play in the band and maintain the connection.
“We wanted this to be both fun and a little professional. I mean, we are not professionals by any means, but we wanted to take it seriously,” Salyers said. “But when I first came in here, I was like, honestly, I don’t expect this to be perfect by any means. I am having fun. I am playing the drums. It is fun to just jam out and now that we have had our first show, we are like, ‘OK now let’s make something out of this.’”
The band said this passion helps them create music on the spot and fluidly write songs. When they write songs, they send each other clips of music and piece them together, then practice the entire version when meeting collectively.
At their Twin Lakes performance, the band mentioned the crowd yelling “encore,” so the band put together something on the spot.
“Literally, everybody was just shouting ‘encore’ and Alex looked at me and said, ‘Give us a beat,’ and I just started going at it and they loved it,” Salyers said.
This creative process impacts how they view the music industry as a whole. While music today tends to use heavy electronics, Oliver and Butt said there is something impactful about hearing live original music. It hits differently and makes you appreciate the creative process more.
“With this [live playing], you are putting blood and sweat into it. You are going full on. It is a lot to do and you are putting everything into it to make it your own and something people will enjoy,” Salyers said.
The band brought up how this reflection has helped them forge a direction. Even though members have come and gone, and prospective bookings fell short, their purpose never changed and the band said it may even be stronger than ever.
“This isn’t a one-and-done thing. This is pretty serious for us,” Butt said. “We enjoy this and we enjoy playing for people who also appreciate the style of music.”
More information about the band can be found on their instagram page, “Salivus.”