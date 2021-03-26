RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department, with assistance from Remington, battled an apartment fire on Thursday, March 25.
According to RVFD, a report of a fire at 989 E. Bar Mar Drive in Rensselaer was called in by a person who lives in the building. While en route, the call was upgraded to a working fire in an upstairs apartment after police who arrived at the scene reported heavy smoke coming from the upper portion of the building.
RVFD firefighters arrived four minutes later, discovering the fire to be coming from a second-floor bedroom.
The department was able to extinguish the fire less than 30 minutes later.
No civilians or firefighters were injured in the blaze. One resident was displaced due to the damage.
Damage estimates were not available at press time, but fire investigation later revealed that the fire was caused by a cigarette coming in contact with an oxygen machine.
A total of 18 firefighters arrived on the scene and they staffed two engines, an aerial and a rescue truck. Rensselaer police and Phoenix medics were on the scene as well to assist and the Red Cross has been notified to assist those in need, said RVFD fire chief Kenny Haun.
The fire department reminds everyone that working smoke detectors save lives. Make sure your smoke alarm is tested monthly and is less than 10 years old.
Firefighters battle blaze at duplex
On Monday, March 22, the Rensselaer Fire Department responded to a blaze at a pair of apartments at 6050 Pancoast Avenue off Bunkum Road.
When firefighters arrived just minutes at the 12:11 p.m. call, they noticed flames shooting out of the front door of one of the apartments.
The department had the fire under control in about two hours. The home, which was occupied on each side by Miranda Russell and Trenton Messer, was a total loss.
Assisting were Remington, Brook, Wheatfield and Morocco fire departments. A total of 26 firefighters were on the scene.
The cause of the fire will be determined after an investigation is completed.