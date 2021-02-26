MONTICELLO, ILLINOIS — The St. Jude Monticello-to-Peoria Run Team is looking for runners with a desire to help the kids of St. Jude.
While 90 miles may seem intimidating, the group runs as a team, with each member running as much or as little as they want at an accessible (11-minute) pace.
Whether it is an exciting run with St. Jude patients and family cheering from the sidelines or a country road at 2 a.m., a music van follows the runners the entire way, playing favorite run mixes.
Last year, the group last year raised $65,000 and hopes to raise $100,000 at this year’s event, to be held July 16-17.
Participants can sign up at stjuderuns.org and select “Monticello.” Questions can be referred to Tricia Shaw at shatr@sages.us.
Last year accommodations were made due to COVID-19. This year, organizers hope for a normal event, but are prepared to adjust as needed.