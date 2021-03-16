RENSSELAER — Each year, students at the Rensselaer Primary School (grades pre-kindergarten through 2nd grade) and Van Elementary (grades 3-5) set running goals and ask donors to sponsor their physical activity to raise money for the local Good Samaritan Food Pantry. This annual event is called the Run 4 Funds.
The 2020-2021 school year may have presented some challenges and added to the financial and mental stress of our school families, but these kids are resilient.
Ms. Kaufman, physical education teacher, approached the Jasper Newton Foundation for help and to see if JNF would be the big donor this year, taking the fundraising burden off the school kids and their families. JNF said yes — and the Run 4 Funds challenge began, according to JNF director Brienne Hooker.
Every minute that was run during PE class the week of March 1 counted for $1 given to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry. Several families and anonymous donors made monetary donations during the week, which surprised Kaufman.
When you add up all the running minutes and the monetary donations, Rensselaer kids raised $5,400 for their community food pantry. They completely surpassed their original $5,000 goal.
There were a handful of kids who ran extra minutes – between 10-20 extra minutes – during their PE class time because they were so excited to use their activity goals to help others in their community.
Jasper Newton Foundation is so proud of Ms. Kaufman and her kids who used their minds and their legs to do something good for them — and for their community. “Rensselaer kids who love where they live are doing amazing things for their neighbors,” Hooker said.
Students who ran more than 10 minutes to raise more funds: Abigail Arrenholz, Evelyn Cochran, David Gilmore, Brycen Kyburz, Ariana Whisker, Jagger Weuthrich, Jadelynn Lockridge, Addison Nesius, Prestyn Brown, Madigan Cawby, Oliver Carroll, Paige Hurley, Mason Kellner, Hadley Korniak, Ledi Rehn, Mia Ruiz, Cooper Sinn, Eli Smith, Cutler Wilson, Kason Kosta, Mackenzie Parrish, Julia Yallaly, Brooklyn Black, Rainbow DeLossantos, Jaxon Fields, Karma Rowe, Greenlee Pinkerman, Layla Schmid, Brynlee Urbano, Brynleigh Cawby, Carson Clouse, Abram Flora, Parker Lynch, Kinsley Metzger, Hailey Schanlaub, Elizabeth Sterk, Gunner VanHoose, Oscar Andrades-Lopez, Landon Braasch, Emmalyn Dye, Taylor Weems, Jacek Yeager.