RENSSELAER — Three people face drug charges after Rensselaer Police Department officers responded to two suspicious activities on back-to-back days.
The first incident occurred on Aug. 2 when an officer with RPD received information that Kathleen Davis, 32, of Rensselaer was at a business on South College Avenue. Davis had been under investigation regarding narcotics activity and on this day, she was seen in a vehicle driven by a subject who had no valid driver’s license.
Surveillance was done on the vehicle by RPD and a traffic stop was initiated with Davis inside.
The driver gave consent to search the vehicle and officers found meth and items consistent with narcotics sales inside.
Davis was taken into custody and later informed officers that she had more narcotics in her possession. While at the jail, a female corrections officer found more meth as well as prescription medication and a glass pipe.
The total amount of meth came to 12.7 grams and Davis was charged with dealing meth, a Level 2 felony, and possession of meth, a Level 4 felony. A misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia was also filed.
On Aug. 3, Nichole Jacobs, 34, and John Chapman, 46, both of Rensselaer, were hit with possession of meth charges after RPD officers witnessed a gold mini-van leaving the scene of a known drug location on North McKinley Avenue.
Jacobs and Chapman were both passengers of the van, which was stopped by officers after a traffic infraction.
During the encounter, officers noticed that Jacobs appeared nervous and they called in a K9 from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to do a sniff of the vehicle. The K9 gave a positive alert and police found a bag that belonged to Jacobs, who then admitted she had a pipe hidden on her person.
A search of Chapman revealed he was in possession of pills that were not prescribed to him. A female corrections officer was able to locate the pipe Jacobs talked about at the Jasper County Jail.
Jacobs was charged with possession of meth, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia with a previous conviction. Chapman was charged with possession of a narcotic drug, which carries a Level 6 felony.
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.