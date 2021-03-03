RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Police Department issued arrest warrants on four people who frequented the same apartment in Rensselaer recently.
John Chapman, 45, of Rensselaer, as well as Carrie Widgery, 41, and Randy Rudd, 40, face charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic needles and maintaining a common nuisance — all Level 6 felonies — during an investigation that began on Jan. 22.
According to RPD, officers were preparing to issue an arrest warrant on an individual at the 200 block of W. Maple Street on Jan. 22 when it was discovered the subject was not at home. However, officers noticed needles and drug paraphernalia in plain view and a search warrants was obtained for the apartment.
When a search was conducted, officers found hypodermic needles in the bedroom of the apartment. A liquid substance that field tested for meth were found in the needles and a meth pipe was located in the living room area.
The pipe had white residue inside that appeared to be meth.
Though no arrests were made at the time since the occupants of the apartment were not present, items were collected as evidence.
Police later learned that the bedroom was being used by Chapman as well as Widgery. Rudd was also staying at the apartment.
A report was forwarded to the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office and warrants were issued.
Rudd and Widgery were found inside a local business on the south side of Rensselaer and taken into custody on Feb. 27. On March 2, officers arrested Chapman at the apartment.
Officers also located a male subject, later identified as Zachary Smith, 38, of Plainfield, Indiana, hiding in a closet at the apartment. When a warrant check was done on Smith, officers discovered that he had an outstanding arrest warrant for parole violation.
Chapman and Smith were transported to the Jasper County Jail.
Subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.