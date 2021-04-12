DeMOTTE — Covenant Christian played its third game of the season and second ever on its new softball field at the school on Saturday morning, April 10.
Unfortunately, the Knights suffered their third straight loss, falling to Westville, 16-4.
What started as a close game through three innings turned into a mercy-rule shortened five-inning game when the wheels fell off the bus for CCHS in the fourth and fifth innings. The teams traded a run in the first inning and the Blackhawks added another in the second.
In the third inning, both teams scored a hat trick, making it 5-3, in Westville’s favor. In the fourth and fifth, however, the Blackhawks hit most everything that crossed the plate and the Knights found themselves unable to stop the bleeding. Westville scored six runs in the fifth inning and five in the sixth, ending the game with the 10-run rule after five innings.
Junior Madison Zeldenrust went the distance in the circle for the CC girls and gave up just one walk while striking out six. Sadly, she was tagged with 17 hits, but, truth be told, many of those should not have been hits as the fielding behind her simply failed to glove the ball and make outs on what should have been routine plays.
For the Blackhawks, senior Jesse Dineen also pitched an entire game, giving up four hits and striking out nine.
Offensively for Covenant Christian, Zeldenrust was 2 for 2 at the plate, including a triple and four RBIs. Junior Krisanna McDaniel and freshman Sydney Walstra each notched one hit.
The defeat follows losses to North White, 13-0, in Covenant’s home opener on April 6 and at West Central, 16-0, on April 3. The team will try to get back on the winning track on Thursday, April 15 against North Newton.
and on April 17 versus Faith Christian. Both games are at home.