KENTLAND, Ind. — Greg Hall introduced a video by the virtual presenter for the Kentland Rotary meeting on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Mr. Caruso quickly acknowledged that his list was derived from a book, written in 2017, by Doug Griffiths that is titled 13 Ways To Kill Your Community.
Mr. Caruso uses the same unusual approach to emphasize his multiple points to the Kentland Club that is used by the original author. The unusual approach to identify the 13 points, that should be obvious, clearly have been avoided in the past. His presentation centered around diversity, equity and inclusion.
According to the April issue of the Rotarian Magazine, in 2019, the Rotary Board of Directors adopted a diversity, equity and inclusive statement. The statement affirms a commitment to creating an organization that is more open and inclusive, is fair to all, builds good will and benefits communities. The statement also recognizes that welcoming people with differing perspectives and ideas enhances Rotary’s ability to take action to create lasting change in communities around the world.
Mr. Caruso ended his presentation by simply stating, “Rotary is the greatest service organization in the world.” To learn more, go to rotary.org/dei.