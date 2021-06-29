KENTLAND, Ind. — The Kentland Rotary Club met together on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Krista Lottinville, EA, Farm Business Consultant with the Illinois Farm Business Farm Management through Illinois Extension Service, gave the luncheon presentation. The not-for-profit organization is a cooperative owned in Watseka, IL, and originated in 1924.
Lottinville shared that the purpose of the cooperative is to build relationships, help the membership with tax planning and preparation, succession planning, and business decisions. In addition, she can help the membership understand Farm Service Agency programs, and with the recent advent of COVID, help the members realize the potential value of the subsequent stimulus programs.
Lottinville closed by sharing five financial factors to success. Working capital, debt repayment capacity, available collateral, open line of communication, and multiple years of financial information all contribute to a successfully operated business.
David Machain, Rotary District Governor, Mexico City, Mexico participated via Zoom. He thanked the Kentland Rotary Club for sending masks to his district in June 2020 during the pandemic. The masks were used in the community hospitals at a time when masks were very scarce in his country.