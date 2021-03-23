KENTLAND, Ind. — The Kentland Rotary Club met for their weekly virtual meeting at noon on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Mr. Tim Lohr introduced Ms. Kayla Crews RN, the recently hired Newton County Public Health Nurse. Kayla grew up in Newton County and graduated from North Newton High School. She worked as an emergency room nurse just prior to becoming the county health nurse.
Nurse Crews is responsible for health education in all the Newton County Schools. Her responsibilities were redefined in response to the COVID 19 Pandemic. Kayla now works closely with Ray Chambers, Emergency Management Director and the state health department. We were reminded that Indiana is now vaccinating residents 45 years old and above. The Maderna vaccine has been used exclusively in Newton County. Neighboring states were not as fortunate to begin the vaccination process and those residents were finding their way to Newton County. Once it was realized Kayla mentioned that the out-of-state vaccinations had to diminish due to complications for tracking.
Neighboring counties here in Indiana end up with waiting lists up to a month long. So those residents are vaccinated here when requested and recorded with the Indiana State Health Department. Kayla ended by stating that in addition to her normal responsibilities she spends 16 hours a week working with the Emergency Management Director and the Indiana National Guard. Nurse Crews credited the success of the local vaccination effort to the cooperation of everyone involved.
The Kentland Rotary Club members extend a hearty invitation to the community to participate in a carryout or dine in breakfast on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Serving will commence at 7:00 and proceed till 9:30. Proceeds from the breakfast will be used in the final efforts to eradicate Polio from the remaining two countries. The international effort began in 1985 to address the ravages of 250,000 cases a day around the world.