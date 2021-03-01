The Ross/South Ross Cemetery District will be removing winter gravesite decorations beginning March 15. This includes Rossville, Mann’s Chapel, Bethel, Miller, and Prairie Chapel cemeteries.
Ross/South Ross Cemetery District seeks gravesite decoration removal
