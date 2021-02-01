ROSELAWN — The Roselawn Revolution teams of Champion Cheer Force of Roselawn received the their results from the state competition that was canceled last minute and then made into a virtual event. Roselawn has four divisions based on age and skill level.
All four division placed in the top three with Division 4, the oldest group, winning the state championship. Division 3 placed second, while Division 2 and 1 placed third.
The spring session for the Champion Cheer Force of Roselawn teams started Tuesday, Feb. 2. Classes will be held at Community Church of Roselawn beginning at 5 pm. Champion Cheer Force of Roselawn accepts athletes ages 4-18 with class sizes capped at 25 students.